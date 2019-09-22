Each academic year, UNC Charlotte welcomes about 50-100 foriegn exchange students from all over the world. Even though UNC Charlotte is diverse and has a variety of cultures on campus, these students can experience obstacles such as culture shock and homesickness.

News intern Aliya Landry interviewed two of these students to see what is was like coming to UNC Charlotte and what challenges they have faced.

“One of the biggest challenges I have faced is having to slow down when talking because of my accent,” said Patrick, who is originally from the United Kingdom. “The thing I miss the most about being home is the football (soccer) culture. It isn’t as popular and fun in the United States.” Patrick is a big Liverpool fan.

Clearly, there was a bit of a culture shock after leaving Europe and coming to the United States. However, he does have some positive things to say about his new home at UNC Charlotte.

“The biggest change I have noticed in America is that people are generally nicer here than some places in the UK,” he said.

Europe isn’t the only place that foreign exchange students come from. There are several countries represented at UNC Charlotte via exchange students.

Courtney Whyte, also a freshman, is from Antigua, an island in the Caribbean.

“My parents encouraged me to come to school here; they wanted me to have more opportunities,” said Courtney. “The thing I miss most about being home is the beaches.”

According to Whyte, he did experience various culture shocks. “People in the United States have different styles. Like in Antigua, we all just dress in normal clothes, but here there are people who dress fancy or gothic. They don’t do that back home. Also the dancing is quite different,” he laughed.

There are many benefits of being an exchange student. IES Abroad surveyed students that attended university in a foreign country and found that 75% of respondents said that the obstacles they overcame helped them succeed in a career path. These included communication skills, risk taking and expanding their network. Also, 96% of students who studied in a foreign country believe that it boosted their confidence.

To learn more about other cultures and experience new things, there is the International Festival on Sept. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. here at UNC Charlotte.

The event is free; however, if you would like to purchase food from the booths at the event, you will need to bring cash or find an ATM on campus.

There are many opportunities for students to become involved with diversity and different cultures at UNC Charlotte alone, whether it is getting connected with an exchange student and getting to know them or checking out events like the International Festival or study abroad programs.