Senior defender Riley Orr garnered C-USA defensive player of the week after her performances against Appalachian State and Western Carolina.

During last week, Orr guided a defense that held the Western Carolina offense to zero goals on seven shot attempts and that limited Appalachian State to two goals on only nine shot attempts.

Additionally, Orr scored a goal during the 49ers’ 3-2 victory over the Mountaineers and recorded an assist during Charlottes’ 5-0 rout of the Catamounts.

Throughout last week’s games, Orr logged 167 minutes of playing time and played a pivotal role in leading the 49ers’.

Orr looks to build on her performance this week during matchups against Campbell and East Carolina.

