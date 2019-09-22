The 49ers rounded out the Hokie Invitational with a sweep (25-13, 27-25, 25-14) of the hosting Virginia Tech Hokies.

The 49ers went on an emphatic seven point run while trailing 7-4 early in the first set. The run for Charlotte was led by five kills by Jocelyn Stoner and Molly Shaw.The team collectively finished with 20 kills and only one error in the 25-13 win.

Charlotte found themselves behind late in the second set. However, a late surge from Sydney Rowan’s three straight kills helped the team recover and get the two point win, 27-25. The team racked up 20 kills with only 3 errors in the second set comeback.

The third set was completely controlled by the 49ers. Lana Strejcek’s ace headlined the opening 10-5 run for Charlotte. Shaw was a key piece in a four point run for the Niners. Nalani Lyde, Stoner, and Rowan delivered three kills late to give the Niners a 25-14 set win, and a 3-0 win.

Charlotte finished the Hokie Invitational strong, being led by 18 kills from Rowan against VT. Annika Wetterstrom came up big in the sweep for the Niners with 42 assists and Yumi Garcia rounded out the excellent performance with 18 digs.

The 49ers now move to 9-6, as they head to UTSA Sept. 27 to take on the Roadrunners at 7 p.m.