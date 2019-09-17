When you’re the youngest person in a theater, it’s safe to say that you are mentally around 80 years old. This was the situation I was in on Sept. 13, when I went to see “The Goldfinch” on its opening day. What a time to be around older humans who have been on this planet longer than I have who don’t know how to be polite and silence their phones before the film begins.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name, written by Donna Tartt, follows the life of Theodore “Theo” Decker after his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Although the adaption was not perfect it was still an intense and emotional drama that is definitely worth the recommendation.

While this film was beautiful to watch, the story felt rather weak and disjointed. This 2 and a half-hour long movie took a different approach to convey a very condensed version of the book. Instead of taking a straightforward and linear approach to the story, the film developed a nonlinear chronology showing the viewpoints of young Theo (Oakes Fegley) and adult Theo (Ansel Elgort) at various points throughout the.

Due to this back-and-forth kind of format, it felt like a lot of the foundation was not developed. It was difficult to believe certain aspects of the film usually in regard to character development and writing. The film flipped between “Show not tell” and the reverse through various scenes which made the story sometimes difficult to follow in order to “help” further the plot. A lot of the film is based on visual subtext, so paying attention is imperative and intentionally thought-provoking. If you missed something at the beginning of the film, you’re basically screwed for the rest of it. One last little issue concerning the cast, just because you have a great one does not always mean you get great acting.

Contrary to the previous statement, the highlight of the film was watching young Theo Decker and his best friend Boris (Finn Wolfhard) interact. These two actors were amazing to watch since they had the chance to show off a range of emotions that none of the other actors in the film as a whole (except perhaps a little bit from Elgort and Nicole Kidman) got to portray. It was a riveting and beautiful performance by both Fegley and Wolfhard.

This is a kind of film where explaining it doesn’t do it justice. This a complex story dealing with grief, loss, love, betrayal and etc. A lot of the story must be pieced together from your own analysis of visuals and its underlying subtext, this may sound complicated but it’s the kind of film you need to see to understand. Despite this film opening Sept. 13, the opening reviews have not been particularly favorable. It’s not the best film of the year but it is certainly not the worst. On a ten-point scale, it’s definitely around a seven out of 10. Even with its faults, “The Goldfinch” is definitely one to recommend for its complex, emotional storytelling about dealing with love and loss.