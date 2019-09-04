On Sept. 1 just after 7 a.m, a Charlotte man was stabbed with a knife multiple times at a local IHOP just minutes from UNC Charlotte. The man suffered “serious injuries” according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officers who described the event. During the attack, the suspect stole the $80 cash from the victim and fled on foot.

The victim, 47, was rushed by Charlotte Medic to Charlotte Medical Center Main for treatment for the multiple knife wounds. The injuries, while serious, were not life threatening.

The victim was not able to identify the suspect, and an arrest has not been made in this case. Anyone with information can contact the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department with information through Crime Stoppers and students can submit anonymous tips though the UNC Charlotte LiveSafe App.

This incident was one of many violent crimes which struck the University City District this week as two people were left dead and an additional three were injured in shootings near the University. The first shooting left one man dead after authorities with CMPD discovered a crashed automobile with a man inside who had been fatally shot. The second shooting was provoked by a fight over a $10 charge to enter a party at 49 North Apartments. A man was shot fatally in the head, and two UNC Charlotte students were sustained non-life threatening injuries. From that same shooting, a man walked into the University City Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, which was immediately labeled as life threatening.

This week there were also over a dozen assaults as well as a reported sexual assault near UNC Charlotte.