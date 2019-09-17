Senior forward Megan Greene earned C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Old Dominion’s senior forward Kyra Ricks.

Greene was nearly automatic on Thursday, Sept. 12 against Campbell, shredding the Camels defense for three goals on four shots. 49ers’ Head Coach John Cullen had high praise for Greene after the 4-1 victory against Campbell.

“She’s a captain, she’s such a competitor, [and] she’s such a good player,” said Cullen. “I think she’s playing as well as I’ve ever seen her play.”

Against East Carolina, Greene was held to zero goals on seven shot attempts. However, she anchored the 49ers’ offense and played all 90 minutes during a hot noon matchup.

The 49ers will look to Greene for more offensive production during their upcoming four-game road slate featuring matchups against conference opponents Rice, Florida International, Western Kentucky, and Marshall.

“We want to [continue] to get her close to the goal, and I think you can see why,” said Cullen.

The 49ers next game is Sunday, Sept. 22 on the road against Rice at 1:30 p.m.