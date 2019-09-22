In the Office of International Program’s first ever installment of the “International Speakers’ Series,” John Kornblum, former ambassador to Germany from 1997 to 2001, visited UNC Charlotte in conjunction with the World Affairs Council of Charlotte. The purpose of the meeting was to shed light on his time in the foreign service as well as discuss in detail the importance of European relations to the world.

Kornblum began his career in the foreign service as a political officer with a concentration in Europe; however, due to the rising of tensions of Europe from the Cold War, many of his senior colleagues warned him against the decision. Kornblum’s tenacity paid off as he was an integral part of many key turning points during the conflict, including serving as a pivotal delegate in the Four Powers Agreement in Berlin, the Helsinki Final Act, serving as the Deputy Ambassador to NATO and many other paramount delegations that ultimately brought an end to the Russian occupation of Germany and the Cold War.

Kornblum began his stint as ambassador to Germany with some degree of controversy due to the moving of the embassy from Bonn to Berlin. Throughout his tenure, US and Berlin authorities were constantly at odds with one another as the US was to set up its new embassy at the Brandenburg Gate where Ronald Regan gave his famous “Tear Down This Wall” speech. This issue flared up due to the heightened security requirements from the US, which were seen as obstructions by the Berlin authorities. Kornblum finally negotiated a successful agreement and had the plans confirmed by Secretary of State Colin Powell in 2003.

Kornblum opened the floor to discussion between students, many of whom focused on current relations between European affairs and the rest of the world. Diplomacy was Kornblum’s main answer and focus to the questions posed to him. When working as a diplomat or ambassador, diplomacy is key in resolving regional issues that have a ripple effect throughout the global economy, he says. Kornblum precedes his affirmation of diplomacy by referring to current Japanese-South Korean relations by stating, “…despite the perception of Japan being a well-structured, diplomatic country, Japan has cut off chemical supplies to South Korea. This has led to a ripple effect throughout the global economic supply chain.” Kornblum further emphasizes that in this new digital age the older generations will be unable to wrap their heads around the importance and function of digital infrastructure. With new digital threats from foreign entities, he believes that it is up to the next generation to properly manage the new threats that the world must face in the form of other nations undermining each nation’s independent sovereignty.

Kornblum closed the discussion by giving one final quote to students, “Whether you are a diplomat, doctor or engineer, the most important part of life is listening.”