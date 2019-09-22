School has started up yet again, bringing with it fun and excitement, but also stress. Fall semester can be challenging for all students as it is the beginning of the school year and everyone is still getting used to the swing of things and getting into their routines.

Among the many ways to cope with the stress of the new semester is UNC Charlotte’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).

One type of service that CAPS offers is group counseling. There are a multitude of groups starting up this fall including The Empowered Black Woman Group, Social Confidence, Women Survivors of Sexual Trauma, and so on.

“I would definitely recommend group counseling to students,” said Jarice Carr, psychologist for CAPS. “Groups can be really unique because you get to connect with your peers and discover someone who may be trying to cope with the same issues as you.”

Structured groups don’t require initial consultation in order to attend. It is, however, a semester-long commitment so that maximum support can be provided.

A group entitled Social Confidence helps students struggling with anxiety by providing coping methods and helping students to realize that they are not alone. Women Survivors of Sexual Trauma is a safe space for victims to come and utilize support. The True Selves group is intended for members of the LGBTQ community to come together and be able to express themselves in a safe space while also getting support from others going through similar challenges.

There is also a veterans group in which veterans have a weekly discussion space to talk in a group setting and cope with their challenges. Understanding Ourselves and Others is a men’s only group and helps men who may be going through similar issues discuss their feelings.

“Groups are very helpful for students who want to be accepted in their own skin and be surrounded by people who share the same ideals as them,” said freshman Elana Brown.

In addition to group counseling, there is also individual counseling available in CAPS. Each student is allotted a total of 12 free individual counseling appointments per year.

“The easiest way to make an appointment or to get more information on group and individual counseling is to call our office or see our website,” Carr said.

No student should feel alone during this time of year, let alone at any time. It is completely normal to feel anxious, stressed and overwhelmed. That is why UNC Charlotte has resources provided for each and every student to overcome whatever challenges he or she may be facing.

“Through CAPS, you will have consistent support and encouragement throughout the semester,” Carr said.

For more information visit caps.uncc.edu or call (704) 687-0311.