Charlotte entered a matchup in Death Valley against No. 1 team Clemson, the defending national champs. Charlotte looked to shock the world, even with a banged-up defense. The 49ers will be without three key defensive starters against the Tigers. Linebacker Jeff Gemmell is recovering from a high ankle sprain. Defensive end Tyriq Harris has missed every game this season with lower back tightness and was inactive Saturday night. Defensive back Ben DeLuca will undergo shoulder surgery on Friday, ending his season.

Charlotte played strong teams before Clemson. In fact, the 49ers had an extremely strong showing last season against Tennessee on Nov. 3, 2018 even though they fell 3-14. While the game versus Clemson was a step up from the Volunteers, Charlotte needed to bring that same mindset as a 41.5 point underdog.

It would be an understatement to say that the Niners had their hands full with the Tigers. We immediately saw the firepower the Tigers have on their first drive. The Tigers went up 7-0 and the Niners tried to strike back. The Niners offense came out energized and their offensive line had good protection for quarterback Chris Reynolds. The Niners got a phenomenal push for the run on their first drive. Unfortunately, early in the first quarter, Clemson’s defense had a pick-six returned for a 66-yards. The Niners were down 0-14.

The Niners sputtered on their next drive and were forced to punt. Charlotte’s three missing defensive starters were needed this game to stop the run. Charlotte’s defense gave up chunks of yardage to Charlotte’s run game. Clemson drove downfield and was stopped in the red zone, forcing a field goal attempt. The Niners were then in a hole down by 17 to the Tigers at the end of the quarter with Clemson in scoring position.

The second quarter started the same as the first with the Tigers scoring another touchdown to make the score 0-24 Tigers. The Niners stayed positive, encouraging each other to keep their heads up and make plays. The defense forced Clemson into a few third downs situations but could not stop them from scoring. This made it a 31-point game.

Charlotte’s offense then sparked and drove the ball from their own 25 to Clemson’s 7. The offense put points on the board to make it a 3-31 game. Clemson responded with a touchdown before the half.

At half the Niners were down 3-38.

The Tigers started the half with the ball. Charlotte stood up tall and forced Clemson to punt. With the help of special teams, the punter pinned Charlotte at their one-yard line. Due to penalties, the Niners could not advance beyond the ten-yard line. This gave Clemson good field position and they capitalized with a touchdown.

Midway through the third quarter, the Niners took advantage of a muffed punt by Clemson. The Niners took over at Clemson’s 12-yard line. Niner quarterback Chris Reynolds finishes off the drive with an 8-yard rushing touchdown to make it 45 to 10. The Charlotte defense became energized. DB Marquill Osborne picked off Clemson quarterback to give the Niners another chance at a score before the end of the third quarter.

The Niners started off the fourth with a punt. The action stalled for a minute with both teams punting consecutively. Clemson struck one last time with a final score of 52 to 10.

“I don’t think we did a whole lot of things to help ourselves. They have really good DB’s, so I don’t think there were a lot of throws we could’ve made,” said Coach Healy post-game.

The Niners fell, making their record 2-2. They will face Florida Atlantic at home in the Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m.