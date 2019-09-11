The 12th-ranked Charlotte 49ers were unable to keep their winning ways going, but remain undefeated as they drew against the 25th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers 0-0 despite two Niners receiving red cards in the second half.

In the opening 22 minutes, Charlotte recorded three shots, but not one could find the back of the net. West Virginia came back at them with two shots of their own but could not find the back of the net either.

The game became physical in the second half as each team exchanged 12 fouls, with nine of them on Charlotte. The 13th foul in the 77th minute would be the last straw for the referee as 49er Noah Seach received a second yellow and was sent off. Though down one man, Charlotte kept the Mountaineers to registering only two shots in the next 10 minutes until 49er Patrick Hogan received his second yellow and was sent off. The Mountaineers recorded three more shots in regulation and overtime, but not one could find the back of the net.

West Virginia dominated the game with 16 shots compared to Charlotte’s nine. Teddy Chaouche and Kameron Lacey led the Niners with two shots of their own. However, the Niners were called on 22 fouls compared to the Mountaineers 11.

With tonight’s shutout, redshirt senior Elliot Panicco has passed Kay Davis for most career clean sheets by a goalkeeper in Charlotte history with 30.

Charlotte will begin conference play at home this Sunday and take on another ranked opponent, No. 17 Kentucky. This is a rematch of last years conference championship and will kickoff at 3 p.m.