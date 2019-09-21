The 49ers defeated the Chattanooga Mocs 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-17) to claim their first victory of the Hokie Invitational.

Late in the first set, the 49ers claimed an 18-17 lead. Despite the Mocs best efforts to tie or take the lead, the 49ers’ offensive attack, led by Sydney Rowan, maintained the lead and propelled Charlotte to the first set victory.

The 49ers carried their momentum over into the second set, jumping out to an early 5-4 lead. However, the Mocs quickly took the lead from the 49ers and held on to it for most of the second set. The Mocs largest lead of the second set came off of a 3-0 run to give them an 18-15 lead, forcing Charlotte Head Coach Karen Weatherington to call a timeout.

Out of the timeout, the 49ers offense began firing on all cylinders. The 49ers tied the score at 22-22 late in the set, and sealed the victory with a 3-1 run.

Charlotte closed the match out in dominant fashion, trailing only once. Early in the set with the score tied 6-6, the 49ers offense erupted, scoring six points to the Mocs one to give them a 12-7 advantage. From that point, the 49ers waltzed to a 25-17 set victory.

Junior outside-hitter Rowan led the team with 13 kills while sophomore middle-hitter Lana Strejcek and senior middle-blocker Jocelyn Stoner each contributed eight kills. Additionally, freshman setter Annika Wettersom contributed to the 49ers’ dominant offensive performance with 29 assists.

On defense, senior libero Yumi Garcia led the team with 24 digs while Nalani Lyde contributed four blocks.

The 49ers play their final game of the Hokie Invitational Saturday, Sept. 21 against Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m.