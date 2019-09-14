The 49ers kicked off the Charm City Invitational on Friday with a 3-1 win against UMBC (25-22, 20-25, 29-27, 25-20).

Down early 21-18 in the first set, Charlotte faced adversity from the start. The 49ers went on a 7-1 run to end up winning the first set.

Nalani Lyde had a career-high of 20 kills to lead the way for Charlotte and Syndey Rowan had 16. Annika Wetterstorm pitched in 51 assists and seven digs.

After dropping the second set, Charlotte bounced back with a gritty performance in the third set. A back and forth battle led to extra points. A pair of UMBC errors opened the door for the 49ers. With a 28-27 lead, a Jocelyn Stoner kill sealed the deal.

In the fourth and final set, the 49ers dashed out to an early 7-2 lead. UMBC would eventually tie it up at 14, but a 5-0 Charlotte run would give the 49ers its fifth win of the season.

After improving their record to 5-4 on the season, Charlotte took on Loyola Maryland in the nightcap and dropped a tough one by a score of 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 29-27).

In the first set, Charlotte picked up right where it left off from the first game. After Loyola got out to a 16-13 lead, however, the 49ers had trouble getting back into it and the Greyhounds took the first 25-16.

Maryland got out to another hot start and beat Charlotte 25-16 once again to hold an early 2-0 lead.

Come the third set, Charlotte wouldn’t go down without a fight. The last set was a battle from start to finish and the 49ers forced extra points. Tied at 24, the Greyhounds scored three straight points to put the final nail in the coffin for a 3-0 win.

Charlotte now moves to 5-5 on the season and will play Canisius in the Charm City Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12 p.m.