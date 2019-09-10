Senior midfielder Teddy Chaouche earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week honors while junior defender Patrick Hogan earned C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Last week, Chaouche played quality minutes against High Point. Later in the week, against then No.12 Coastal Carolina, Chaouche assisted the game-tying goal with four minutes left in regulation and scored the golden goal in double overtime to seal the 49ers’ victory over the Chanticleers.

Chaouche currently has two goals and one assist on the season. After recording ten assists last season, Chaouche set lofty goals for himself this season.

“Personally, my goal is to be the best in the country for assists,” said Chaouche.

Redshirt Junior Patrick Hogan

Hogan led a 49er defense that allowed only one goal against opposing offenses last week. Additionally, the 49er defense only allowed 17 shots on goal against the Panthers and the Chanticleers. Hogan and the Charlotte defense look to lead the 49ers to another top finish in the national rankings.

