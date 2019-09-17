49ers redshirt sophomore defender Delasi Batse earned C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors after helping lead Charlotte to an impressive week of defense.

On Tuesday, Batse solidified a defense that held the No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers to zero goals on sixteen shot attempts in a physical double-overtime matchup. This game marked the first time the Mountaineers were held scoreless at home since Oct. 2017.

Batse carried over his strong performance in the West Virginia game into Sunday’s matchup against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats. During the 49ers’ matchup against the Wildcats, Batse continued to anchor the 49er defense despite the high temperatures of the game, and helped hold the Wildcats to one goal on eight shot attempts.

Batse is the third 49er to garner C-USA player of the week honors, and the second 49er to earn C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors this season.

Batse and the 49ers look to continue their excellent defensive play on Saturday, Sept. 21 on the road against the UAB Blazers at 8 pm.