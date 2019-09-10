CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 9, 2019) – UNC Charlotte students seeking a break from their day-to-day campus lifestyle can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sept. 29 at the illustrious Charlotte Motor Speedway. College-going fans can buy a general admission ticket to the Turn 4 Sun Deck and FREE premium parking with a valid college I.D for just $25. With a weekend full of live events, like the Sept. 28 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 the following day plus music, food trucks and tailgating fun, tickets to America’s Home for Racing will be a hot commodity for Niner Nation.

To cap off the action-packed weekend, fans will also have a chance to take in a live pre-race concert with Chris Lane, a former 49er and current platinum-selling country star.

“I’m always excited to come home and perform in North Carolina, but this show will be a special one,” expressed the former 49er baseball player.

Taking the stage in June of 2014 with his smash hit debut “Broken Windshield View,” Lane’s career kicked into high gear and he never looked back. Now, after releasing two studio albums and cracking the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart’s top 50, Lane circles back home to where it all began: Charlotte, the hub for NASCAR and thrilling motorsports entertainment.

“Growing up here, there is an energy and thrill around the Charlotte Motor Speedway and it means a lot to be a part of it,” Lane said. “I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Students can secure their tickets by visiting online or by calling the ticket office at 800-455-FANS (3267).

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.