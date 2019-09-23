Like every other indie music lover, The Lumineers is that band that is a staple in every playlist I ever create. They have the most indie-sounding music I’ve ever heard, with each song being different enough to be applicable to an array of different playlists – besides Mumford & Sons older works, of course. It’s hard to go into a coffee shop, bookshop or browse any Spotify playlist targeted towards the indie audience without hearing a Lumineers song. It’s impossible but rightfully so. They know what they’re doing and they’re doing it right.

As soon as they announced they were going on tour beginning Jan. 31 of next year (with the first show being in Asheville), I couldn’t wait to get my hands on their new album. In Lumineers style, they slowly released three-part EPs with corresponding music videos over the summer, only adding to my excitement for the whole album. Finally, on Sept. 13, they released their third album titled “III.”

And it’s fucking great.

I listen to a lot of music of all different styles, genres and moods, but there are only a handful of albums that I believe are genuinely good albums. This includes Fleetwood Mac’s “Tango in the Night,” Adele’s “19,” and a few others. As soon as I listened to “III” in its entirety, I knew it was the same as the aforementioned albums. This album is good. It has a story, it has emotion, and most importantly, it makes you feel. Wesley Schultz, the lead singer, let it all out on this album, whether that be his past traumas or his emotion-filled raspy voice. Listening to the songs in order, you get to peek into the past of Schultz, living his life through his storytelling style of characterization.

The beginning of the album eases you into his life, beginning with “Donna” as an introduction to what the plot of the album is going to be. The songs are lighter though the lyrics are heavy. When you listen, you feel the old style of The Lumineers radiating through the tracks. However, once you get to part two of the album, it takes a sadder turn, bringing you down from the happiness of part one (even though nothing about part one is really that happy). Part three starts with “My Cell,” and that’s when we get into the drama of “III.” Schultz uses guitar, violins and the power of his voice to convey the drama of the story he’s trying to tell. Part three literally gave me chills as I was listening. The transitions, the drama and the connectedness of the four songs are the best part of the album. Don’t get me wrong, parts one and two were also good and necessary for part three, but part three is the climax. It’s the powerhouse.

To end the album, part four brings you down from the energetic part three to conclude The Lumineers’ third studio album. It’s calm, allowing the listener to depart on a more relaxed note. It’s the perfect way to end the story, in my opinion, especially with a song as beautiful as “Old Lady.” Again, they know what they’re doing. They’re creating art.

“III” by The Lumineers is worth the listen. Out of all 13 songs, there were only two I didn’t really like, but they were still good songs. The only other album I’ve ever liked every single song on is Lana Del Rey’s “Born to Die,” but that’s self-explanatory. I would 100% recommend “III” and the rest of The Lumineers’ discography. I’m positive it will not disappoint.

Rating: 5/5