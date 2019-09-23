The 49ers lost their first conference game of the season 1-0 on the road against the Rice Owls.

“Difficult loss for us…but credit to Rice. They were resilient, they dug deep, [and] they pressed us when they could,” said 49ers’ Head Coach John Cullen.

Despite not scoring, the 49ers were able to establish offensive rhythm early and often, taking eleven shots on the goal during the first half.

“We had a lot of shots, 21 to their nine, but I didn’t think enough of our shots were really dangerous where they were close to the goal or around the goal,” said Cullen. “We got into great areas [and] got around their fullbacks several times, but we’ve got to be better with our movement in there.”

However, Bella Kilgore, the Owls’ goalie, kept Rice in the game with six saves in the first half. On defense, Charlotte stifled the Owls by holding them to only two first-half shots.

Charlotte’s offense continued to navigate its way through the Owls’ defense with ease in the second half.

However, Rice Head Coach Brian Lee substituted goalie Maya Hoyer in for Kilgore after the half. The 49er offense kept Hoyer busy by taking 10 second-half shots, but Hoyer was up to the task. She made four critical saves to keep the Owls in the game.

In the 83rd minute, 49er senior defender Riley Orr committed a late foul by giving the Owls a penalty kick. Owls’ midfielder Delaney Schultz capitalized on the opportunity by scoring the decisive lone goal of the game. Briefly after Schultz’s goal, Orr shot a potential equalizing goal in the 84th minute; however, Hoyer made a crucial save to seal the Owls’ victory.

“We gave up a penalty with about six minutes to go. Obviously [we’re] disappointed to give away a penalty, and that was the deciding goal,” said Cullen.

Cullen maintained a positive attitude after the match despite the loss to Rice. “[I’m] fully proud of the players…and the way we’ve played here,” said Cullen. “We’ve come here to a team that I think will go on and have a good season, and for large parts of this game, [we] were the dominant side.”

Before Charlotte’s next match, Cullen wants the 49ers to improve on ball movement and shot-making. “We’ve got to be better with our movement in [the box] and getting across defenders and putting our chances away,” said Cullen.

The 49ers stay on the road this week when they travel to Miami, Fla. to play the FIU Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.