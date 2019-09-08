The 49ers concluded the Bowling Green Invitational with a 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23) victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The 49ers took the first set by capitalizing on the Bulldogs’ eight errors and by playing with aggression and discipline on offense. Charlotte only committed two errors during the first set, limiting opportunities for the Bulldogs.

Charlotte continued to play with discipline and aggression in the second set, taking an early 6-2 lead. The 49ers continued to ward off any attempts Butler made to claim a lead until late in the second set when Butler took a decisive 19-18 lead. The 49ers would never lead the set again as Butler finished the set on a 6-4 scoring run.

In the third set, the 49ers returned to their first set form by claiming an early 4-3 lead. Charlotte then extended the lead by scoring three unanswered points. The four-point gap was too large for the Bulldogs to overcome as Charlotte took a 2-1 match lead with a 25-17 third set victory.

Butler took an early 3-2 lead and remained in the driver’s seat for the majority of the fourth set. Each time the 49ers threatened to take the lead or tie the set, the Bulldogs pulled away. Late in the set, the 49ers tied the score 19-19 and then took a 20-19 lead. The Bulldogs stayed on the 49ers’ heels throughout the remainder of the set, but ultimately the 49ers held onto their lead to win the set 25-23.

The 49ers travel to Columbia, SC on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m.