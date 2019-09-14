Charlotte lost to the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 3-0 (16-25, 16-25, 27-29) in their second match of the Charm City Invitational Tournament.

The 49ers were able to stay within striking distance of the Greyhounds throughout the early stages of both the first and second set. However, led by Abby Hamilton and Ann Ernest, the Greyhounds were able to ward off any 49er comeback attempts by orchestrating an 8-3 run to end the first set and a 5-3 run to close the second.

Early in the third set, the 49ers battled back and forth with the Greyhounds until claiming an 11-10 lead. Charlotte maintained the lead and extended it to 17-14. The 49ers’ late lead prompted Loyola-Maryland Head Coach Alija Pittenger to call a timeout.

The Greyhounds came out of the timeout firing on all cylinders, scoring six unanswered points to claim a 19-17 lead. The 49ers fought tooth-and-nail with the Greyhounds throughout the remainder of the set, but Loyola-Maryland took the 3rd set 29-27 to claim the match.

Nalani Lyde and Jocelyn Stoner led the 49ers in kills with seven and six respectively; while Yumi Garcia and Lyde led Charlotte in digs with 18 and 11 respectively.

The 49ers conclude the Charm City Invitational Saturday, Sept. 14 against Canisius at 7 p.m.