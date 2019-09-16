Charlotte fell to the East Carolina Pirates in a low scoring 1-0 affair. The loss is the 49ers’ second of the season.

“I’m a bit disappointed [with the loss], but it’s just a reminder that we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said 49ers Head Coach John Cullen.

The Pirates quickly established an offensive rhythm in the first half. The lone goal of the game came in the 15th minute of action when Pirates midfielder Tori Riggs assisted forward Daria Draovitch.

Despite not scoring, the 49ers also establishing a solid rhythm, taking 12 shot attempts in the first half.

“I don’t think we tested the goalkeepers, so we’ve got to do a lot more shooting [and] a lot more crossing and finishing,” said Cullen. “And at the same time, we have to be a little more poised when we get into those good areas that we can pick out a better pass or make a better choice.”

In the second half, the 49ers and the Pirates struggled to put themselves in scoring position. Through the first 25 minutes of the second half, the 49ers and Pirates combined for only one shot. The 49ers first shot attempt of the second half would not come until the 72nd minute of action; however, Pirates goalie Melaine Stills made an acrobatic save to keep the 49ers off of the scoreboard. The 49ers would only shoot four more times in the second half.

The 49ers start their conference schedule on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

“Now we go on the road for conference,” said Cullen. “We’ve got four conference away games; it’s going to be difficult. But, that’s the challenge that’s ahead of us now. We’ve got to regroup […] and then get ready for a very important conference schedule.”