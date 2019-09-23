Charlotte won its first conference game of the season 3-1 on the road against the UAB Blazers.

Ahead of the matchup, Charlotte Head Coach Kevin Langan said, “We’ve got to share the ball a little bit more. We just get a little bit too eager in front of the goal or as we’re attacking. We just got to share an extra pass here or there to really open up are opponents and get better quality chances.”

The 49er offense, propelled by freshman midfielder Axel Siguardson and senior midfielder Teddy Chaouche, answered Langan’s call to pass the ball. Siguardson led the team in assists, with his first in the 28th minute to Chaouche and his second in the 68th minute to Kameron Lacey. Chaouche also tallied an assist in the 63rd minute to junior defender Patrick Hogan.

The 49er defense, led by Hogan and Delasi Batse, continued their stout and aggressive style of play against UAB, holding the typically high-scoring Blazers to only one goal.

“Patrick is one of those players who absolutely relishes defending,” said Langan. “We know Delasi’s got wonderful athleticism. We know he’s great going forward.”

The 49ers only allowed the Blazers seven shots on the goal through the game. Additionally, senior goalie Elliott Pannico recorded two saves against the Blazers.

Charlotte will stay on the road in their next matchup against the Wofford Terriers on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.