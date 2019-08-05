While students moved back home, went on vacation or started jobs for the summer, construction on UNC Charlotte’s campus continued on. The University Recreation Center, Moore Hall, the Hotel and Conference Center, and the new science building have all changed the landscape of campus. Here’s an update for what you can expect as you return to campus for the 2019-20 school year:

University Recreation Center

Planning for the new fitness center began in 2005 with an expected opening of mid-fall 2019, which has recently changed to spring 2020. The 160,000 square foot project will have an indoor pool, outdoor pool, four multi-purpose courts for basketball, volleyball, badminton, etc., five multi-purpose studios for group fitness classes, 80+ group fitness classes per week, cardio and strength training equipment spread over four levels, outdoor space for yoga, and outdoor basketball and volleyball courts. The project is valued at $66 million. To read more about the new recreation center, click here.

Moore Hall

Demolition is underway and is expected to be completed in October. Residence Hall Phase XVI, which will replace Moore and Sanford Halls, is estimated to complete in summer 2021. The new residence hall will offer more affordable rooms with 682 beds and group shower/restroom facilities. The project is valued at $58.5 million. To read more about the demolition of Moore Hall and its replacement residence hall, click here.

UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Conference Center

Excavation of the site, located between the PORTAL building and J.W. Clay Boulevard, is underway. Underground rock blasting is finished. The project is estimated to complete in early 2021 and will have 24,000 square feet of space to support symposia of up to 500 individuals with 226 hotel rooms. The project is valued at $87 million. To read more about the hotel and conference center, click here.

Science Building

The new science building, located at Craver and Mary Alexander roads, is intended to meet the demands of UNC Charlotte’s growing STEM community, where nearly 50 percent of students with declared majors have chosen STEM-related fields. Currently, contractors are continuing masonry and roofing for the RUP/Data Center and the foundations for the building proper are being poured. The project has an estimated completion of early 2021 and will house the Biology, Chemistry and Physics Departments. It will have 130,000 square feet of classrooms and laboratories, a utility plant, data center, and café. The project is valued at $101 million.