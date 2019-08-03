A little after midnight on Aug. 2, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department received a call from a female located at the same residence in the 3100 block Ernest Russell Court where police had been called to just four hours earlier for a domestic disturbance. The female caller stated that her father was armed with a gun, and as the 911 operator was speaking with her, the operator heard gunshots fired in the background.

University City officers arrived at the scene where a wounded female informed the officers that her brother in-law had shot her. She additionally stated that “her sister was still inside the home with the suspect and that she believed the suspect was going to kill her,” as is quoted in the CMPD press release.

University City officer John Juhasz, who has been with CMPD since February 2017, entered the house to confront the armed shooter, and fatally shot the man who was later identified as 45-year-old Delano Williams. Williams was transported to the hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds. The female victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, was transported to the hospital and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the University City Division. No officers have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. We will share more as it develops. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 2, 2019

Police had been called to the home that same evening at 8:08 p.m when neighbors reported yelling next-door. The officers arrived at the scene and determined that the suspects had already left.

A firearm believed to be in the suspect’s possession at the time of the shooting was recovered at the scene. Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, Victim Services, Charlotte Fire Department, MEDIC, and Operations Command also responded to the scene.

A CMPD representative said in a statement, “As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident. Per department protocol, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.”

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pearson is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.