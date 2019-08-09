Want to make your experience at UNC Charlotte more exciting this upcoming academic year? Looking for something to do on a boring day? Don’t worry, the Student Government Association has some ideas for you! Take a look at our 49 things to do this year and experience for the first time! Below are a few random (and not so random) things to do around campus by yourself or with friends. Take a picture of yourself doing these 49 things with the hashtag #UNCC49ThingsToDo and tag us @UNCC_SGA! We can’t wait to see all of you show your school spirit as we select 49 random participants to receive some free SGA swag!

Eat at every dining location on campus Attend a new athletic event Have a picnic in the botanical gardens Attend the homecoming concert Play the piano in the Union Tour the Motor Sports building Climb the rock wall in SAC Eat at Orbis Grill Attend the Student Org Showcase Travel to Appalachian State University or Clemson University for the football game Meet someone new and share your favorite UNC Charlotte experience Experience the echo in the Star Quad Take a picture with Norm Buy someone a gift in the newly renovated Barnes and Nobles Bookstore Participate in a student race at the girls basketball game Yell “GO NINERS” when you pass a campus tour Win a T-shirt at an athletic game Visit the new University Recreation Center when it opens this year Run/walk on the Toby Creek Greenway Walk around the art gallery in the Student Union Attend an event in Mcknight Hall Ride a Charlotte Wheels bike around campus Attend a group fitness class Relax on the hammocks outside of the library and the College of Health and Human Services Watch a movie in the Student Union theater Meet with an advisor at the career center Watch the football team’s away game in Norm’s Lounge Tailgate a home football game Make a wish and throw a penny in Norm’s pan Take a picture with a statue on campus Get involved in something new Attend a career fair on campus Go to a Campus Activities Board event Take a swim in the Belk Gym pool Swipe someone you don’t know into a dining hall Apply for a job on Hire-A-Niner Show school pride on Wear Green Wednesday Have a photoshoot in Belk Plaza Attend a step show or air band performance through the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life Vote in SGA elections in the Fall and Spring semesters Take a cooking class on campus Watch a performance in Robinson Hall Attend UNC Charlotte’s Dance Marathon on April 4, 2020 Dance on the jumbo screen at a basketball game See the view from the 10th floor of the Atkins Library Attend a study abroad fair and learn more about abroad opportunities Learn a dance from a different culture at the International Festival on Sept. 21, 2019 Ride the LightRail to Uptown Charlotte Join the Student Alumni Association — once a Niner, always a Niner!