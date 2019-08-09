Want to make your experience at UNC Charlotte more exciting this upcoming academic year? Looking for something to do on a boring day? Don’t worry, the Student Government Association has some ideas for you! Take a look at our 49 things to do this year and experience for the first time! Below are a few random (and not so random) things to do around campus by yourself or with friends. Take a picture of yourself doing these 49 things with the hashtag #UNCC49ThingsToDo and tag us @UNCC_SGA! We can’t wait to see all of you show your school spirit as we select 49 random participants to receive some free SGA swag! 

  1. Eat at every dining location on campus
  2. Attend a new athletic event
  3. Have a picnic in the botanical gardens
  4. Attend the homecoming concert
  5. Play the piano in the Union
  6. Tour the Motor Sports building
  7. Climb the rock wall in SAC
  8. Eat at Orbis Grill
  9. Attend the Student Org Showcase
  10. Travel to Appalachian State University or Clemson University for the football game
  11. Meet someone new and share your favorite UNC Charlotte experience 
  12. Experience the echo in the Star Quad
  13. Take a picture with Norm
  14. Buy someone a gift in the newly renovated Barnes and Nobles Bookstore 
  15. Participate in a student race at the girls basketball game
  16. Yell “GO NINERS” when you pass a campus tour
  17. Win a T-shirt at an athletic game
  18. Visit the new University Recreation Center when it opens this year
  19. Run/walk on the Toby Creek Greenway
  20. Walk around the art gallery in the Student Union
  21. Attend an event in Mcknight Hall
  22. Ride a Charlotte Wheels bike around campus
  23. Attend a group fitness class
  24. Relax on the hammocks outside of the library and the College of Health and Human Services 
  25. Watch a movie in the Student Union theater
  26. Meet with an advisor at the career center
  27. Watch the football team’s away game in Norm’s Lounge
  28. Tailgate a home football game
  29. Make a wish and throw a penny in Norm’s pan 
  30. Take a picture with a statue on campus
  31. Get involved in something new
  32. Attend a career fair on campus
  33. Go to a Campus Activities Board event
  34. Take a swim in the Belk Gym pool
  35. Swipe someone you don’t know into a dining hall
  36. Apply for a job on Hire-A-Niner
  37. Show school pride on Wear Green Wednesday
  38. Have a photoshoot in Belk Plaza 
  39. Attend a step show or air band performance through the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life
  40. Vote in SGA elections in the Fall and Spring semesters 
  41. Take a cooking class on campus 
  42. Watch a performance in Robinson Hall
  43. Attend UNC Charlotte’s Dance Marathon on April 4, 2020 
  44. Dance on the jumbo screen at a basketball game
  45. See the view from the 10th floor of the Atkins Library 
  46. Attend a study abroad fair and learn more about abroad opportunities 
  47. Learn a dance from a different culture at the International Festival on Sept. 21, 2019
  48. Ride the LightRail to Uptown Charlotte
  49. Join the Student Alumni Association — once a Niner, always a Niner!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY