Want to make your experience at UNC Charlotte more exciting this upcoming academic year? Looking for something to do on a boring day? Don’t worry, the Student Government Association has some ideas for you! Take a look at our 49 things to do this year and experience for the first time! Below are a few random (and not so random) things to do around campus by yourself or with friends. Take a picture of yourself doing these 49 things with the hashtag #UNCC49ThingsToDo and tag us @UNCC_SGA! We can’t wait to see all of you show your school spirit as we select 49 random participants to receive some free SGA swag!
- Eat at every dining location on campus
- Attend a new athletic event
- Have a picnic in the botanical gardens
- Attend the homecoming concert
- Play the piano in the Union
- Tour the Motor Sports building
- Climb the rock wall in SAC
- Eat at Orbis Grill
- Attend the Student Org Showcase
- Travel to Appalachian State University or Clemson University for the football game
- Meet someone new and share your favorite UNC Charlotte experience
- Experience the echo in the Star Quad
- Take a picture with Norm
- Buy someone a gift in the newly renovated Barnes and Nobles Bookstore
- Participate in a student race at the girls basketball game
- Yell “GO NINERS” when you pass a campus tour
- Win a T-shirt at an athletic game
- Visit the new University Recreation Center when it opens this year
- Run/walk on the Toby Creek Greenway
- Walk around the art gallery in the Student Union
- Attend an event in Mcknight Hall
- Ride a Charlotte Wheels bike around campus
- Attend a group fitness class
- Relax on the hammocks outside of the library and the College of Health and Human Services
- Watch a movie in the Student Union theater
- Meet with an advisor at the career center
- Watch the football team’s away game in Norm’s Lounge
- Tailgate a home football game
- Make a wish and throw a penny in Norm’s pan
- Take a picture with a statue on campus
- Get involved in something new
- Attend a career fair on campus
- Go to a Campus Activities Board event
- Take a swim in the Belk Gym pool
- Swipe someone you don’t know into a dining hall
- Apply for a job on Hire-A-Niner
- Show school pride on Wear Green Wednesday
- Have a photoshoot in Belk Plaza
- Attend a step show or air band performance through the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life
- Vote in SGA elections in the Fall and Spring semesters
- Take a cooking class on campus
- Watch a performance in Robinson Hall
- Attend UNC Charlotte’s Dance Marathon on April 4, 2020
- Dance on the jumbo screen at a basketball game
- See the view from the 10th floor of the Atkins Library
- Attend a study abroad fair and learn more about abroad opportunities
- Learn a dance from a different culture at the International Festival on Sept. 21, 2019
- Ride the LightRail to Uptown Charlotte
- Join the Student Alumni Association — once a Niner, always a Niner!