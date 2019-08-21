Coming to Charlotte on Thursday, Aug. 22 is Judah & the Lion, an alternative band from Tennessee. Fans wanting to hear them live should be sure to get a ticket to their show at Charlotte Metro Credit Union at 7:30 p.m. This is one of several stops on the Pep Talks Worldwide Tour.

Since making their debut in 2011, Judah & the Lion have released one EP and three studio albums. The EP, titled “Sweet Tennessee,” was released back in 2013. Following the EP, the band released three studio albums, “Kids These Days,” “Folk Hop N’ Roll” and their newest selection of music “Pep Talks.”

The Pep Talks Worldwide Tour has featured stops in cities across Europe, including Dublin, London and Paris. During the month of August, the band has been touring around the mid-west United States as part of the North American leg of the tour. The rest of the tour will see the band all across the United States and will also include a handful of stops in Canada.

The tour will make a stop in Charlotte on Aug. 22 at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, which is located at the AvidXchange Music Factory in the Uptown area. Fortunately for North Carolina fans, Charlotte isn’t the only stop in the state as they will also be playing in Raleigh on Aug. 23 at the Red Hat Amphitheater.

More information about Judah & the Lion as well as their music and their Pep Talks Worldwide Tour can be found at https://judahandthelion.com/. Tickets for their various tour stops are also available for purchase on their website.