UNC Charlotte’s Chancellor, Phillip Dubois, has announced his plans to retire from his position effective June 30, 2020, in an email to the UNC Charlotte community. He currently is the longest-serving Chancellor in the UNC System, holding the position at UNC Charlotte since 2005.

Dubois became UNC Charlotte’s fourth chancellor in July 2005. During his 14-year tenure, he has effectively managed the UNC system’s fastest-growing and third-largest institution by headcount with a 43 percent growth in enrollment since 2005. The university has simultaneously made steady and significant improvements in the academic credentials and ethnic diversity of incoming freshmen and transfers.

Dubois called the announcement “bittersweet” saying, “It is now time for Lisa and me to move on to our next adventure! This was not an easy decision for us. UNC Charlotte is a special place, with wonderful faculty and staff colleagues, and talented students. And the same can be said of this wonderful city, which we have watched grow and develop in size and stature. But the time is right for us to make this transition.”

Dubois went on to elaborate on the timing of the announcement stating, “that announcing now will give UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees, Interim President Roper and the UNC System Board of Governors ample time to conduct a national search for the next Chancellor.” This statement, referencing the difficulty the UNC system will face in its search for a new Chancellor. The UNC system has recently been tasked with replacing chancellors at unprecedented rates at universities, including UNC Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, Fayetteville State, Western Carolina and the UNC School of the Arts. Additionally, the UNC System currently has an interim President after former UNC System president, Margaret Spellings, resigned last year.

When asked about Dubois, UNC System Interim President Bill Roper said, “He is an innovative thinker and strategic planner who has steered UNC Charlotte through a period of significant growth to become the highly respected and nationally prominent institution that it now is. We look forward to continuing our work with him during the upcoming academic year and will wish him all the best when he steps down in June. He will be greatly missed.”

The new Chair of the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees commented on Dubois resignation as well saying, “Under Chancellor Dubois’ visionary leadership, the University has seen unprecedented growth in student enrollment, academic programs, research funding, and expansion of the physical campus,”

Dubois’ resignation accompanies the exit of former chair of the UNC board of trustees, Joe Price, who left the university this summer due to term limits.

Dubois has been very involved in the Charlotte community. He currently serves on the following boards: Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, NC Campus Compact, Charlotte Executive Leadership Council, and Center City Partners. He previously served on the Boards of Envision Charlotte, Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, University City Partners, Charlotte Regional Partnership, and United Way of the Carolinas. Dubois has also been active in intercollegiate athletics including current service on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Conference USA.