Spoiler Warning for the Mid-Season Finale (Season 5, Episode 8) of “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as all previous episodes of the series. Spoilers from “The Walking Dead” will also be discussed.

“Since we haven’t seen a whole lot of the good lately, I think we’ve got some coming our way.”

The first half of Season 5 has had its ups and downs. There has been a ton of action and stellar character moments as the group desperately tries to escape this radiation-soaked area with crazy kids. While there has been a handful of disappointing moments, this is a step in the right direction for the series and the thrilling Mid-Season Finale is further proof of this.

The opening scene of the episode throws things back to before the start of Season 5, when the characters were still at Wittington’s Denim Company. Each of the survivors spend time on the radio trying to find someone in need of help, but they keep coming up short. Just when they start to loose hope, a voice comes over the radio, desperately asking for help. It’s Logan, the man who tricked our group into flying a plane into an area he wasn’t actually in, thus kicking off the events of the season. The narrative transitions to present time as Logan and his crew have ransacked the factory. His people are growing extremely frustrated with him seeing as they haven’t been able to find something they are looking for. They even go so far as to threaten to kill him. After being absent for nearly the entire season, it’s good to have the story of the antagonist actually progress and develop.

The big shocker moment of the previous episode came as Alicia killed a walker wearing a dosimeter and accidentally splattered blood all over her face. Picking up after she reunites with Morgan and Grace, Alicia takes a decontaminating shower and we can see she is still a bit shaken up from what happened to her. Thankfully, Grace assures her that both she and her weapon are clean and will be okay. Of course, there is no way to know completely for sure, but this seems to be confirmation that Alicia won’t be dying anytime soon. The walkers that Alicia led away from the treehouse are now following the trio as the sirens at the plant ring out. Morgan radios Luciana and updates her about the walkers, noting that they will make their way to the plane as soon as they lose the herd. Morgan checks in on Alicia as they pack up Grace’s truck and she makes a humorous joke about having a hot shower as a nuclear plant melts down. Grace warns that the real danger will begin when the siren stops, and therefore they need to get away before then. At the plane, June and Dylan work on some last minute touches before take off. Dylan asks June if she thinks John will return before the plane has to leave, and she takes a moment to express that the world isn’t all bad. She explains her belief that if everything is bad all the time, then what is the point of anything? Speaking of John, he and Dwight are working hard to get back to the plane. They come across a car lot and search through all of them before coming across just one that actually starts up. Meanwhile, Alicia apologizes to Morgan for unintentionally leading the herd, stating that she just couldn’t kill any more walkers. There’s a touching moment in which Morgan offers to train Alicia in aikido once they’ve gotten away from the area. He believes that this will greatly help Alicia with all of the pain and loss she has experienced, citing how much it has helped him over the years. As part of a plan to lead the herd to the plant, Grace pulls to the side of the road and the walkers continue down toward the sound of the sirens. Unfortunately, Grace’s warning comes true as the sirens stop and the containment structure of the plant collapses. One walker bangs on the truck window, thus drawing the rest of them. Grace tries to drive away, but crashes and thus forces the trio to flee on foot. Before running away, Morgan grabs his staff, a risk that even Grace states is worth it. And with that, the clock is ticking faster than ever.

This is a BIG episode for Sarah and Wendell as they really become major players in the operation to get their people back safely. Wendell takes care of clearing a runway as Sarah returns to the factory to confront Logan. When Sarah rolls up, she notices that Logan has a black eye and she threatens to give him another one if he steps out of line. Explaining that her group crashed a plane trying to reach Logan and have since rebuilt it to return, Sarah notes that she needs help lighting up the runway so they can land. Logan refuses and Sarah decides to get really serious about her growth as a character, citing the fact that she and Wendell stole Clayton’s truck from him in a selfish move. The regret and guilt of stealing from him has stuck with Sarah every single day. It’s an impassioned speech, but Logan isn’t budging. He doesn’t care. At the same time, Dwight and John are driving down the road to return back to the plane. Unfortunately, the car breaks down and Dwight notes that this is likely because the gasoline in vehicles is starting to go bad, something he has seen before. To their left, they notice the giant cloud of radiation pillowing into the sky from the plant. June’s voice comes over the radio now that they are finally back in range, but John explains that he and Dwight might not make it back in time. June pleads with him to tell her where he’s at, but he can’t do that. In an emotional moment, John makes June promise that she and the others will take off even if he and Dwight don’t return. Repeating the line from Sherry’s note to Dwight, John tells June to find something to live for. She gave him reason to live again and he wants her to do the same. They express their love for one another, but John’s radio dies and they lose their last means of communication. Dwight apologizes to John for not being successful in getting him back to June, but a note on a nearby tree sparks life back into the gunslinger. A tree covered in blue paint has a ladder and a message with the words “if you’re reading this, it means you’re still here.” This inspires John to come up with the idea to go retrieve the car Sherry drove and use it to get to the plane, which is still several miles away. John is someone who has had hopeless moments, but he never gives up fully.

Returning to the runway empty handed, Sarah is incredibly frustrated by Logan’s selfishness and the overall lack of a plan for the plane to be able to land safely. Fortunately, a familiar face returns with exactly what they need. Daniel arrives at the runway after hearing the group talk over the radio. He reunites with Skidmark and tells Sarah and Wendell to help him prepare the runway before nightfall. Back at the plane, the level of intensity rises as the radiation cloud turns direction right for the group and Morgan, Alicia and Grace arrive with a pack of walkers. In the cockpit, Strand and Al prepare the plane for takeoff, alerting everyone to the fact that they will need to leave soon seeing as how the radiation is headed their way and for the sake of having enough fuel to cross the mountains. Alicia gets the kids buckled in the back and checks in with the cockpit. Strand tells Alicia that her mother would be proud of her, and she states that Madison would also be proud of him. At the end of the makeshift runway, Morgan and several others prepare to clear the herd to provide more time for John and Dwight to get back. June puts her foot down though. She made John a promise and she’s not going to let everyone die waiting for him to return. As everyone runs to board the plane, the sound of a honk gives June and the rest of the group some much needed hope. John and Dwight drive up in Sherry’s van guns a’blazing and manage to board as walkers swarm the back of the plane. The plane speeds up down the road, but several walkers hang on and are caught in some netting. John and Morgan are able to remove the dead weight and the plane is able to lift off the ground just seconds before the radiation cloud overtakes the road. Al and Strand manage to get the plane over the deadly plume, allowing everyone to have a moment to catch their breath. As the course is set for the mountains, Al states that the view is the “second prettiest thing I’ve seen since the end of everything,” a direct reference to what Isabelle said to her in their standalone episode.

In the air, there is some time for some great character moments as the survivors find themselves in a second chance at life. Alicia agrees with Morgan’s previous sentiment that helping other people probably isn’t meant to be easy and what they just went through proves this. In a bit of a shocking move, Grace stands up and breaks the point off of Morgan’s staff, flinging it out of the plane. She claims that this makes it safe to use now. John and June catch up with one another, and we get a highly anticipated moment between the two as John pulls out a candy wrapper, turns it into a ring and proposes to the love of his life. It’s truly a rewarding moment for the two after everything they have been through together. On the ground, it is revealed that Daniel brought strings of Christmas lights to illuminate the runway. Al and Strand are overjoyed when they see they have a safe and lit up place to land. While Daniel and Sarah work on finishing up the lights on one end of the runway, Wendell fills up the generator powering the lights on the other end. A lone walker stumbles out of the woods and walks toward him, prompting Wendell to use his badass wheelchair spears to try and kill it, but the brain isn’t pierced. A struggle erupts and another walker approachs, tripping over the wire and knocking the lights out. This complicates matters greatly as Strand and Al lose visibility and are unable to know where to land. With fuel dropping quickly, Wendell makes the bold move to leap from his wheelchair and crawl to the generator. He radios Sarah to tell her that he loves her and that she makes terrible beer. In the knick of time, Wendell manages to make his way over and turn the lights back on, thus allowing the plane to land safely. It’s such a powerful badass moment for Wendell as he is literally responsible for saving the lives of everyone on board the plane. He’s brought to tears by the emotions of the moment, as are the characters on the plane.

Once back on land, the characters are able to reunite with their friends and plenty of great moments happen. Sarah hugs “Momo” and meets Grace before Morgan thanks Wendell for what he did. Worlds collide once again as Daniel is officially introduced to Morgan. Althea greets Sarah and Wendell, and also reunites with Daniel, who pokes fun at her for breaking her promise to never show anyone his interview. Morgan congratulates John and June on their engagement, before John heads off to throw up; that’s relatable. Dylan returns the copy of “The Little Prince” to Luciana, thanking her for letting him reading it and stating that it helped him a lot. Quite possibly the best moment of the episode comes as Alicia spots Daniel. She is stunned to see him and runs in to hug him. The last time these two saw one another was Season 2, Episode 7 (“Shiva“) in which Daniel burns down the Abigail mansion in Baja and is presumed to have died. While Daniel was around and interacted with several of the characters in Season 3, he never saw Alicia during their time at the Gonzalez Dam. In their world, it has been roughly two and a half years since they saw one another. While they haven’t spend a ton of time together, the built a bond at the start of the outbreak as they escaped from Los Angeles as a group. Daniel expresses his sorrow for what has happened to Alicia, and she returns her grief for his losses. Alicia introduces Daniel to Dwight, and there is a great callback to the first season as Daniel points out that their new friend needs a haircut; “I’m still a barber,” Daniel proudly states. Charlie also reunites with Daniel, allowing for a touching moment in which Salazar states that he has been able to let Ofelia go and is finally at peace with her death. We also see Strand and Daniel make up, something that has been a long time coming. A voice comes over the radio, asking for help after seeing the plane fly overhead. They’re interrupted by Logan’s voice as he drives up the runway. Everyone pulls their guns on him, but he has an offer to make. According to him, Clayton left a location in his journals to a solution for the fuel crisis. Logan notes that the group won’t be able to help people if they don’t have fuel. This puts the group in a tough spot as the episode concludes, setting up the plot of the second half of the season.

The good in “Is Anybody Out There?”

The tension. Between the takeoff and landing of the plane, there is such a feeling of doom that is present. It genuinely feels as though the characters might not actually make it out of this alive.

Everyone making it out of this half of the season alive. It’s rather unprecedented to have and entire half of a season without any deaths at all, but this proves that the story doesn’t have to revolve around people dying all the time.

Grace putting Alicia and the viewers at ease over her exposure to radiation. While it seemed like this was a fatal end for her character, it instead creates some additional fear for her character in the long run as she could experience side effects of the exposure later in life.

The element of radiation continues to be a fascinating new addition of realism to the story. The characters on board the plane were undoubtedly exposed slightly and are now in a similar boat to Alicia and Grace.

June really putting her group before her relationship shows excellent development for her character. In addition, the proposal is a touching solidification of their relationship, and is just a heart-warming moment that is desperately needed.

Sarah really stepping up to the plate and trying to make up for what she and Wendell did shows strong development for her character. While she brings a ton of laughs and quirky lines, she is also has a great serious side to her.

Wendell risking his life and showing once again that the wheelchair doesn’t define who he is. Based on what he did in this episode, it should come as no surprise whatsoever that he has survived this long.

Daniel’s return is welcomed massively, as is his reunions with all of the characters.

Reunions are always great scenes in both series and this is no exception.

Cars becoming a less reliable form of transportation is a great nod to the main series in which traditional vehicles have all but been abandoned due to the dwindling state of the apocalypse. While “Fear” is still several years behind in the timeline, it makes complete sense that this is beginning to happen.

Logan being set up to possibly be an ally or a villain in the second half. Only time will tell.

The performances across the board are wonderful, especially everyone in the plane. That looked like genuine fear on everyone’s faces.

The iffy in “Is Anybody Out There?”

Realistically speaking, the plane taking off amidst everything unfolding is questionable, but it’s fun and thrilling nonetheless. Everyone on this show should probably be dead several times over…but then we wouldn’t have a show.

Top performances in “Is Anybody Out There?”

Maggie Grace as Althea

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie

Jenna Elfman as June

Mo Collins as Sarah

Matt Frewer as Logan

Lingering thoughts and predictions

Morgan has his iconic staff back, but it is now broken. This is a fitting evolution of his signature weapon. It looks as though he will be training Alicia in the second half, so will she also be given a staff much like Benjamin and Henry were on “The Walking Dead”?

Alicia helping all of these children has to be a major win for her and as Strand notes, Madison would be extremely proud of her.

Strand and Althea really proved that they make an excellent piloting team. While more flying probably shouldn’t be in their future, it would be great to have more scenes of them together.

Luciana and Dylan have a really interesting bond, so hopefully we get to see that furthered in the second half. Luciana really needs a close friendship with someone.

John and Dwight continue to make a stellar pairing. Now that they have rejoined the group, it would be fascinating to see Dwight one-on-one with other characters such as Alicia and Daniel.

While badass, Wendell’s struggle with the walker is a bit concerning. Is it possible that he may have been bitten in the process?

Will the entire second half of the season be about the group trying to help others? Or will things devolve into a conflict with Logan’s crew? Probably both.

Who left that message on the tree? In the trailer for the second half of the season, another tree is seen, so will the group cross paths with whomever is leaving them?

“Fear the Walking Dead” was officially renewed for Season 6, set to air in 2020, so this series still has a ton of life left in it!

The Mid-Season Premiere of “Fear the Walking Dead” will air on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. on AMC, kicking off Season 5B. Be sure to tune in!