According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police reports obtained by the Niner Times, multiple vehicles have been stolen in recent weeks in the University City area.

The latest report filed by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department shows an automobile was stolen from the Haven49 Student Apartments on June 29. Additional reports show two cases of theft from an automobile at the same apartment complex during the same day.

A day before around the same time, another automobile was stolen less than a mile from Haven49.

Five automobiles have been stolen in the past week, four of which were stolen within one mile of each other around off-campus student housing. One of these stolen vehicles resulted in the kidnapping and rape of a woman at the 49 North Student Apartments. After the victim escaped the car, the assailant stole the vehicle and lead a Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer on a brief chase before abandoning the vehicle.

Vickie Roebuck, who has previously had a vehicle stolen from Haven49, shared her experience after reviewing parking deck security footage that showed “someone drove it out (of the parking deck) at 5 a.m., and it was found two weeks later in a parking lot in Huntersville.”

Kacie Wagner, whose boyfriend’s car was the one stolen from Haven49 on June 29, shared that “police located the vehicle also in Huntersville with the window and ignition busted.”

During June, 38 reports were submitted by the CMPD regarding the theft of or from an automobile within a 2-mile radius of UNC Charlotte.

Since Jan 1, there have been 123 total reported cars stolen or broken into within that same 2-mile radius of UNC Charlotte. It is unclear how many of those vehicles have been recovered.

Anyone with information about a stolen vehicle can contact CMPD by dialing 911 or submit anonymous tips online to crime stoppers.