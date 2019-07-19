By Adam O’Malley

There’s always that special someone. Maybe it’s that cute girl from class, your neighbor next door or that guy at the coffee shop. You’ve been around campus and for some reason that one person seems to keep snatching your attention, but you don’t know what to say or how to approach them. I think that’s a large problem many are facing, and I want to provide help to the best of my experience.

The first and arguably the toughest part of talking to someone is the worst! That first time you see someone and are trying to figure out how you’d like to introduce yourself can go back and forth in your head for hours. I’m sure you’ve been there before; sometimes it feels almost like a performance and you are merely an actor trying to gather their attention just to get a small chance of talking.

In order to establish a good approach, here’s my advice: act natural with a bit of flair. They always say the cliché: be yourself, but my opinion has a bit of a twist on it. You should keep your true character, or else you won’t show your true colors and attract a genuine person in turn. Give your approach a little twist, or flair, and you can completely change the outcome. Do something nearly anyone can do: be kind, show genuine interest in that person and get to know them by asking more about them. For starters, you could compliment them with something you like about them and light the match on your new possible relationship!

What if you don’t know what to say as soon as you walk up to your crush? I would say just be simple. Sometimes it can all start with a single flirt: “Hey, I just wanted to let you know I think your outfit looks really nice! Where’d you get it from?” or “I’m sorry if I’m bothering you, but I wanted to let you know I think you look very pretty. Would you like to go out for coffee with me?” I can’t name every hook in the book, but assess the situation and see what can be discussed, such as your location, what they’re doing, etc.

Once you break that first piece of ice, ask more about them and pay attention. Listening is the best and easiest thing you can do to show that you like them and want to get to know them more. Remember important things like birthdays, horoscopes, favorite colors, food and more. It may seem obvious to do this, but some things are worth saying out loud.

The next big move is to make a move! Ask for their number so you can text them later, or you could ask them on a date first. A little tip: it doesn’t have to be something large and expensive like concert tickets; it should just be something that’s unique and something you both enjoy. My personal favorite would be a day on the town, going to the record store and looking through music and maybe finding somewhere to eat and just enjoying the city.

Now, let’s say you’ve approached your crush, talked to them and went on a date with them. Sounds good, but how do you make sure a relationship can last in college? In order to make sure a relationship is true, the first and most important thing to do is tell your partner the truth. Let them know how you feel, what you want out of your relationship and always let them know of any problems. By being honest and open, you create an environment that lets them know they can be true to you as well, and you can both be happy.

The next thing is balancing your schedules. Homework and classes can take a lot of time just as relationships can. Reduce your stress by being wise with your priorities. Say it’s Friday; you want to hang out with your boyfriend this weekend but you have a paper due. Work on your homework first or at least do as much as you can before going out with them. By doing that, you properly balance work with fun and don’t feel as guilty! Making sure you aren’t putting your partner in front of your own priorities is a must.

I only gave a few pieces of advice, but I did my best to give you a basic understanding. I can’t give an idea of a perfect relationship, because no relationship is perfect. By taking your first steps, going a bit out of your comfort zone and talking to that special someone, you will be surprised they may just like you back. So, stop thinking about it, and just talk!