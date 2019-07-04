According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reports, the Jack in the Box located near campus at 10121 N Tryon Street was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown assailant on June 30.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. when the assailant rushed into the restaurant and brandished two handguns, forcing one of the employees to the back of the store by gun-point.

The suspect made off with an unknown amount of cash from the business and once caught will face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and larceny. None of the three employees in the store were injured.

This case is open and the suspects are still at large while the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information can contact CMPD by dialing 911 or submit anonymous tips online through Crime Stoppers.

This incident is one of a number of gun-related crimes that took place in University City these past few weeks. On June 22, a woman was kidnapped and raped at gunpoint and her car was stolen after she escaped her attacker.

Two days later, a man was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Fitness Connection. The assailant made off with the victim’s car and his personal belongings.

On June 28, a 7-Eleven near campus was also robbed at gunpoint, and on June 29 an unknown individual stole someone’s car from Haven 49 Student Apartments.