After nearly 50 years of towering over South Village, demolition on Moore Hall has officially begun.

Moore and Sanford will be replaced with a combined residence hall known as Phase XVI. The new building will offer a low-cost alternative to students but a modern addition to campus. The 58.5 million dollar project will be approximately 157,000 square feet with 682 beds and group shower/restroom facilities, according to Associate Director of Capital Projects Jeanine Bachtel. It will be designed by the same company that created Levine Hall, KWK Architects.

“The new residence hall will be traditional rooms for two students. These will be priced at the lower end of the price range for on-campus housing to help students who are on a tight budget. However, the new hall will be first class in every way with plenty of daylight, study areas, convenient laundry, lounges and meeting rooms. The same level of amenities could not be achieved in a renovated high rise,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Philip Jones told the Niner Times in Feb. 2018.

Demolition began on July 2 and will take 8-10 weeks. Sanford Hall will remain open until Phase XVI is completed and open for residents. Construction of the new residence hall is scheduled from Oct. 2019 until June 2021 and will open in the fall of 2021.

In the meantime, Bachtel says, “The construction site will be fenced off from the surrounding Sanford and Levine Residence Halls which will be occupied during construction.”

In December 2019, concern rose after Housing and Residence Life issued a statement warning students to find back up housing plans in case on-campus space filled up. In Jan. 2019, the Niner Times confirmed that housing had reached 99 percent capacity.

John Storch, Director for Facilities and Planning of Housing and Residence Life, assured students that everyone who applied for on-campus housing prior to June 1 will be assigned a room for the 2019 fall semester.

“The loss of Moore Hall has been planned for in our occupancy projections during the planning of the Housing Master Plan build-out,” explained Storch. “Housing has had occupancy changes up and down throughout the entire implementation of the Housing Master Plan as buildings were demolished or renovated. The students who lived in Moore Hall last year were transitioned into other housing spaces for the spring and were given priority to return for this academic year before we begin placing new admitted/transfer students for this fall. Students who wanted to continue to live with us have already selected the room they wanted to live in that was available in our inventory.”