According to a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police report, five suspects attempted an armed robbery of a local 7-Eleven located at 8101 Old Concord Rd around 5:30 a.m. on June 28.

Two of the five subjects threatened the employees of the store with a handgun; however, they were not able to get away with any cash from the store and no one was injured in the incident.

The five suspects fled the store on foot into the “Newell Crossing” neighborhood, evading the police. Police were able to locate the suspects hours later and after a brief standoff with Charlotte SWAT, the suspects surrendered themselves to police. Officers charged Zaire Witherspoon, 19, Kiyara Stevens, 16, Nathan Bellamy, 18, Paris Lee, 19, and Dontavia McMorris, 16, with attempted armed robbery from a business and conspiracy to commit robbery from a business.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police by dialing 911 or submit anonymous tips online through Crime Stoppers. 7-Eleven did not respond to a request for comment in regards to this incident.