During a meeting on April 12, the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of a proposal made by Athletic Director Mike Hill to approve a provisional plan for alcohol sales at UNC Charlotte sporting events.

The one-year pilot program to sell alcohol was contingent on legislation proposed in the North Carolina General Assembly that allowed the Board of Trustees to set regulations regarding the sale of alcohol in the UNC System. That bill was passed after months of review from N.C. lawmakers and sent to the Governor’s office, who signed the bill into law on June 26.

According to records from the Board of Trustees meeting, alcohol will be sold at football, baseball, basketball and soccer games starting fall of 2019. The trustees also discussed the revenue that alcohol sales would produce and addressed the other sports which would not have alcohol available.

According to comments obtained by WSOC-TV, UNC Charlotte plans to closely monitor fan behavior and alcohol-related incidents during this one-year pilot program.

It was not immediately clear if UNC Charlotte planned to issue any revisions to University Policy 706 which addresses the consumption and sale of alcohol. The University has, however, recently established new regulations on tailgating which were approved by Chancellor Dubois on May 8.