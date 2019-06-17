Arts and EntertainmentMusicPhotos Jon Bellion on The Glory Sound Prep Tour Jon Bellion performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, along with Marc E. Bassy and Lawrence. By Pooja Pasupula - June 17, 2019 Pooja Pasupula <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Photos by Pooja Pasupula. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rockstar DISRUPT Festival 2019 Concert Preview: Vampire Weekend What is a Dance Accompanist? CONCERT REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots: “We are Twenty One Pilots and so are you.” CONCERT PREVIEW: Twenty One Pilots “Bandito” Tour NO COMMENTS