Vampire Weekend

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m.

The indie rock band Vampire Weekend is described by allmusic.com as musicians “who mix preppy, well-read indie rock with joyful, Afro-pop-inspired melodies and rhythms.” The band, originally made up of vocalist/guitarist Ezra Koenig, drummer Chris Baio, bassist Chris Tomson, and multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij (who has since left to work with the electro-soul group Discovery), has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and won in 2013 for “Best Alternative Music Album.” Vampire Weekend formed in 2006 in New York City (all four original members met during studies at Columbia University) and has since released four major albums and toured the world. Their 2008 debut album, “Vampire Weekend,” was received with great acclaim, and their consecutive albums “Contra” (2010) and “Modern Vampires of the City” (2013) both entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one.

Vampire Weekend will be coming to Charlotte as part of their “Father of the Bride Tour,” a tour making stops from San Francisco, CA to Gdynia, Poland. This tour comes after their most recent 2019 release, “Father of the Bride,” an album described by pitchfork.com as “a shaggy, sprawling double album all about rebirth, contentment, and the reclamation of light.”

Popular Vampire Weekend songs include “Hannah Hunt,” “Walcott,” “Oxford Comma,” “Diplomat’s Son,” and “Diane Young,” the latter of which the group performed on Saturday Night Live in 2013.

The concert will take place at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, which is located at 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard and is an outdoor performance venue.