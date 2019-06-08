Twenty One Pilots: The Bandito Tour w/ Bear Hands

Spectrum Center

Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots is an American pop rock duo from Columbus, Ohio. The band was formed in 2009 by lead vocalist Tyler Joseph. Josh Dun later joined Twenty One Pilots in 2011. The band is best known for their songs such as “Car Radio” and “Stressed Out.”

Their self titled debut EP, “Twenty One Pilots,” was released in 2009 and sold over 100,000 copies in the U.S. Their second studio album “Regional at Best” was released in 2011. In 2013, Twenty One Pilots released their album “Vessel” after the departure of bandmates Nick Thomas and Chris Salih. The fourth album “Blurryface” was released in May of 2015. The album contained the hit songs “Stressed Out” and “Ride.” In 2019, the album reached the milestone of being on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart for four straight years. The band’s most recent album, “Trench,” was released in October 2018. The album explored themes regarding mental health, suicide and self-doubt. Also prominently featured in the band’s previous works is the metaphorical city of Dema and the surrounding valley known as “Trench.” The duo is currently on tour for this album with the indie rock band Bear Hands. The album features hit songs such as “Chlorine,” “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners.” According to the Alternative Press, the set list for the “Bandito” tour will feature their hits from that album as well as songs from previous albums.