Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour

Spectrum Center

Monday, June 10 at p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Ariana Grande is an American pop star who began as a Broadway actress at the age of 15. After Broadway, Grande starred on the hit Nickelodeon shows “Victorious” and “Sam and Cat.” Grande’s debut EP “Yours Truly” was released in 2013 and sold over a million copies.

In August 2014, Grande released her second studio album “My Everything” which features hit songs such as “Problem” (ft. Iggy Azealia) and “Break Free” (ft. Zedd). Her third studio album, “Dangerous Woman,” was released in May 2016. The album included songs such as “Side to Side” (ft. Nicki Minaj) and “Dangerous Woman.” Her fourth album, “Sweetener” was released in August of 2018 and her fifth album, “Thank U, Next” was released in February 2019. Ariana Grande is currently touring for both albums. “Sweetener” provides a soft and empowering sound with the hit “God Is a Woman.” The album “Thank U, Next” was released after the death of Grande’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, and the public break up with SNL cast member, Pete Davidson. The song “Thank U, Next” reflects on Grande’s past relationships and gives thanks to her past romantic partners who allowed her to learn from different life experiences. According to BBC, the “Sweetener” tour has a 29-song setlist. This tour will feature Grande’s hits such as “God Is a Woman,” “7 Rings” and a few other songs from her previous albums.