To mourn and reflect on the campus shooting on April 30, a number of students have organized to host a vigil at 6:00 p.m. on May 1 in Halton Arena. The vigil is open to students, faculty, staff and allies within the community.

The effort is lead by Kristine Slade and Makala Carrington. A number of student organizations, such as Senior Class Council, Senior Executive Leadership Program and the Student Organization Resource Center (SORC) are involved. Students Alexis Teel and Ashley Johnson are organizing the collection of donations.

Donations are being accepted from businesses and religious organizations throughout the area. Walmart, Sams Club and Target are all involved. Monetary donations cannot be accepted. “However, if people who are able to donate money are wanting to get supplies and just need a student volunteer to come pick it up, that is completely okay,” stated Slade. Possible supplies that can be donated include tissues, water, snacks, candles and water. They can be dropped off at the Popp Martin Student Union Rotunda until 4 p.m. on May 1. Potential donors can reach out to Victoria Bracken at vbracken@uncc.edu.

Alexis Teel stated, “This is what Charlotte does, we are a community. At the end of the day, we go through a lot of things. We’ve been through a lot of things. This is one of the biggest tragedies and just to see how quickly people are just so willing to support, it just shows our support for all the victims and support for each other as well.”