To mourn and reflect on the campus shooting on April 30, a number of students have organized to host a vigil at 6:00 p.m. on May 1 in Halton Arena. The vigil is open to students, faculty, staff and allies within the community.

The effort is lead by Kristine Slade and Makala Carrington. A number of student organizations, such as Senior Class Council, Senior Executive Leadership Program and the Student Organization Resource Center (SORC) are involved. Students Alexis Teel and Ashley Johnson are organizing the collection of donations.

Donations are being accepted from businesses and religious organizations throughout the area. Walmart, Sams Club and Target are all involved. Monetary donations cannot be accepted. “However, if people who are able to donate money are wanting to get supplies and just need a student volunteer to come pick it up, that is completely okay,” stated Slade. Possible supplies that can be donated include tissues, water, snacks, candles and water. They can be dropped off at the Popp Martin Student Union Rotunda until 4 p.m. on May 1. Potential donors can reach out to Victoria Bracken at vbracken@uncc.edu.

Alexis Teel stated, “This is what Charlotte does, we are a community. At the end of the day, we go through a lot of things. We’ve been through a lot of things. This is one of the biggest tragedies and just to see how quickly people are just so willing to support, it just shows our support for all the victims and support for each other as well.”

Elissa Miller
Elissa Miller is the Arts and Entertainment Editor for Niner Times. She is a junior at UNC Charlotte studying Communications and Political Science. When she isn't reviewing theater for Niner Times, she is working on bringing sex education to campus through Sex Week UNC Charlotte or forcing her friends to binge watch television with her. In the future, she would like to be an investigative journalist, a lawyer, or the second female President of the United States (because if there isn't one before the time she gets there, that's just sad).

