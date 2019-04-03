Looking to get a win on the road against a no. 17 ranked school in the SEC, Charlotte came out swinging in the first. After getting the bases loaded in the first, the 49ers left all three runners on base and put zero points on the board. Kiersten Berrier singled, Emma Ocker walked, and Bailey Vannoy singled as well.

South Carolina started off strong on offensive, just like they did on defense. Two hits off Lauren Riley in the first led to two runs as well. A contributor to those runs were the two errors made on the defensive side from Charlotte, score was 2-0 after the first.

Back-to-back three up and three down made for a quick second inning. Following, the 49ers continued to struggle at the plate against such strong pitchers from USC.

The fourth inning was inning big for the Gamecocks. A walk and a single then made for two RBIs after a double up the middle. Michelle Boesel homered for two more RBIs, which made the score 6-0.

Maggie Cannon came in to pitch for Riley, along with some fielding changes after. Alex Paulson went to right-field for Imani Rochelle, Lizzy Birch to second, and Bethany Doty to third for McGough.

After two consecutive walks, Alison Green came to pitch for Cannon and Raegan Thompson caught for Vannoy. Following the changes, the Gamecocks scored again making it 7-0.

Three batters up and three down for Charlotte ended the game at 7-0.

The Niners will be on the road again for a three-game series against LA Tech April 6-7.