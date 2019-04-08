Game one: Charlotte 3, Louisiana Tech 10

In the first game of the series, scoring didn’t start till the third inning with Louisiana Tech scoring three runs in the bottom of the third from two hits and an error. Extending the lead even further in the fifth as La Tech paired another three-run inning, a home run from Morgon Turkoly two singles, a walk and a base hit to lead in two runs by Lindsay Edwards giving them a 6-0 lead on the Niners.

Charlotte yearned for a comeback in game one as a home run from Katie Manring put them back in the game bringing in Spenser Grey and Bailey Vannoy who each singled before the big home run.

The effort ended for the Niners as Louisiana Tech added on four runs in the bottom of the sixth on four hits to pull away 10-3 with a seven-point lead to end game one.

Game Two: Charlotte 2, Louisiana Tech 5

In game two, Maggie Cannon came out firing, only allowing two hits and striking out seven in her five-inning outing, matching her career high. The Niners still struggled to contain La Tech who got out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning from three hits and two errors. The Niners clinched a run when at the top of the fourth Lizzy Birch walked with bases loaded to send a runner in. Birch hit a home run to left field at the top of the sixth to make the score 5-2

Once again La Tech held the lead and halted the comeback with Krista de la Cruz closing the game out with a complete game and a La Tech win.

Game three: Charlotte 5, Louisiana Tech 10

The series finale took place on Sunday, April 7th, with the Niners falling behind early in the first inning. Lousiana Tech drove in six runs on three hits, a walk, and a grand slam by the Lady Techsters’ Lindsey Edwards, making it hard for Charlotte to dig themselves out when trailing 6-0.

In the top of the second inning, Manring hit her second home run of the series this one going into the right-center field, Emma Ocker and Imani Rochelle hit base hits to soon be led home by Bethany Doty and Kiersten Berrier making the score 6-3 to end the inning.

At the bottom of the second a run was added from an RBI single to make it 7-3. With Charlotte bringing their deficit back to three with a Birch homer to put the score at 7-4.

The Lady Techsters stayed relentless, extending the lead to 10 in the bottom of the fourth from a Jazlyn Crowder double, bringing in two runs and a walk to make it 10-4.

Rochelle inched the deficit back to just five with an RBI double and Bethany Doty picking her third hit of the day, a career high.

The margin was too great for the Niners to come back from as they fell 10-5. They’ll next face off with Duke on the road looking to gain a win