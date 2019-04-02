2019 is the year for all different types of patterns. Paris Fashion Week 2019 gave us the fall predictions for this year, yet most of the designs reflected the streetwear happening this season. Thanks to Emma Chamberlain and other influencers (but mainly Emma), we are likely to see a rise in the Californian-style that Urban Outfitters and PacSun have been pushing since the beginning of time.

Faux Shearling Jackets

This is the biggest one. This trend has really taken off since Emma’s rise to fame and has now been adopted by many other celebrities, like Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Even though the warmer months are approaching, there are multiple styles of this jacket, ranging from button up to pullover, making it perfect for those chillier spring nights.

Checked Patterns

Plaid and checked patterns have never really gone out of style, but with the rise in Glen Plaid pants, the patterns are in – specifically in pant form. Everyone is obsessed with pants this season, experimenting with flare, wide-cut and mom/boyfriend styles to really amp their style. While a lot of times the go-to fabric is jean, a lot more people have been feeling the checked print to add that extra oomph to their outfits. I have to admit, it’s one of my favorite trends. Everyone looks so stylish.

Animal Prints

Animal prints come and go, but this season, we’ve seen a resurgence in cheetah print. Because of this, zebra print has also wiggled its way back into our wardrobes. But hey, don’t leave out snake print! Apparently, to go with our checked pants, we want to look like a zoo. Despite how harsh that sounds, I actually love it. The prints are perfect for going out or just making a plain outfit pop. While animal print shirts and dresses are the most popular in this trend, don’t overlook the snake print boots or animal print belts. They do just as much to your outfit and are good for those who like to be subtler with their style.

Neon

Spring always calls for neon, so of course, Forever 21 is running with it. That’s not to say it’s a bad thing, though. In fact, it’s no longer as tacky as we remember it in middle school. Probably because the Kardashians have made us think it’s not tacky and we’ll look back in a couple years and cringe, but for right now, we’re running with it. Spring is bright and so is neon, so it’s like they’re the perfect pair. It also makes your outfits that much more fun. Experiment this spring and try adding neon into your wardrobe. It might make you feel good.

Of course, these are only some of the trends spring is likely to see. There are so many more, especially with accessories and shoes, but I just wanted to cover the most popular that I see right now. My advice is to try to incorporate one or more of these into your spring wardrobe, especially those you would never usually wear. Fashion is fun and should make you feel good, so step out of your comfort zone and maybe find the style you never knew you needed!