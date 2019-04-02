Spring is the time for new beginnings and fresh starts, bringing warmer weather and beautiful flowers to give us all the nature feels. Not only does the earth give our senses an absolute overload, but many people turn more to art during this season due to the influx of beauty. This is my list of recommendations to listen to this spring, combining both new and old albums and songs to give you a truly ethereal season.

Wasteland, Baby! – Hozier

Hozier’s recently released album gives us all the swamp-lord vibes we consistently receive from him. His infusion of choirs and elongated notes make for a perfect springtime album that makes you feel like you need to be dancing in a muddy field barefoot in the late spring evening. I don’t make the rules, Hozier does. His voice is perfect for an emotional outburst of any sort, pairing it with the birth of springtime even more so. You too will feel as if you’re blossoming when you listen to this beautiful album.

wish you were gay – Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is one of my all-time favorite artists, so it’s really no surprise she made it onto this list. Her newest single, “wish you were gay,” has the perfect amount of softness mixed with synthetic beats to make a spring day that much brighter. Perhaps you listen to this with your morning coffee, or maybe when you’re lying under a freshly green tree. No matter where you listen to it, I am convinced you will love it.

Wake Me – Message to Bears

This is the epitome of springtime. An instrumental song that samples different animal sounds in the background is certain to make your spring morning that much more authentic. Grab a nice cup of coffee or tea and sit outside on a nice day, watching the world as this song plays in the background. I am positive you will feel like you are a part of spring; like spring is probably growing out of you. You are the captain now.

Needs – Verzache

An overall feel-good song. I guarantee your first listen you will be bopping along to this addictive jam. Not only does it make you feel good and want to dance, but it’s a great song for a nice spring day to get you in a happy mood. Grab some friends, put this on and dance your heart out. You won’t regret it.

Everytime You Go – Broods

On the more electric side, this song will also make you want to dance. Although the lyrics are kind of sad, the beat is electrifying. This is probably better suited for the multitude of rainy days spring always has to offer, but honestly, this song could work in any mood. It’s versatile, making it THAT much better.

Pat 1 Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Foals

Alternative music is my JAM. Being my favorite genre, I love the infusion of rock mixed with experimentalism that Foals consistently utilizes. They’re a band that always finds their way into my library. Their newest album is perfect for those spring drives with your friends as the weather finally gets warmer, leading into the highly anticipated summer months. They make music that is fun and that you can sing and dance to. Roll down the windows and let this album play at full volume for a spring/summer you won’t forget.

Give these a listen to see if any suit your musical preferences. If they don’t, that’s okay; I tried my best. I’ll still be jamming out to them this upcoming spring.