UNC Charlotte’s main campus is on lockdown after a shooting was reported near the Kennedy building.

At 5:50 p.m., the university sent out a NinerAlert to the campus community, warning, “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”

CMPD is still investigating.

Update, 6:48 p.m.: Police are evacuating students from buildings, starting with Atkins Libary. People inside should prepare to identify themselves, put their hands up and follow officer commands, according to a NinerAlert sent by the university.