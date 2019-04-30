UNC Charlotte’s main campus is on lockdown after a shooting was reported near the Kennedy building.

At 5:50 p.m., the university sent out a NinerAlert to the campus community, warning, “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”

CMPD is still investigating.

Update, 6:48 p.m.: Police are evacuating students from buildings, starting with Atkins Libary. People inside should prepare to identify themselves, put their hands up and follow officer commands, according to a NinerAlert sent by the university.

Alexandria Sands
https://alexandriasands.com
Alexandria Sands is the Niner Times' community editor. She is a senior majoring in Communication Studies with a double minor in Journalism and English. Her work has been published in The Charlotte Business Journal, Creative Loafing, The Gaston Gazette, The Shelby Star and The State Port Pilot. When she's not in the newsroom, you can catch her reading a book on Oak Island. Reach her at community@ninertimes.com or @alexsands_.

