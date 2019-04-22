Ever wondered what could have really went down on the day of September 11, 2001? Or what was the real reason for the Sandy Hook Shooting? Find out on this next episode of Those Conspiracy Guys.

(Opinions and theories mentioned are speculations and are not confirmed truths).

Those Conspiracy Guys is a podcast of Irish comedians that discuss the weird and quirky sides of different historical or theoretical events. Out of 120 episodes, the guys talk about everything from MK Ultra, the Sandy Hook shooting, the Columbine shooting, Jim Jones and the People’s Temple (including the premeditated mass suicide), life on Mars and many more. The guys also recently started shorter true crime episodes, featuring the Titanic sinking, the missing Sodder children, John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy, Amanda Knox and just about anything you can think of.

The main episodes range anywhere from two to seven hours. As much as I want to go into several details about some of their theories, it would be impossible to do because of the amount of information given in each episode (I commend them; they put a lot of work into each episode and I also commend myself for being able to listen to them in one sitting most of the time). The main episodes consist of the first half usually giving as much background as possible on the event that may have happened (along with lots of crude and dark humor) and the second half plays into some of the theories behind the event, for example the idea that the twin towers may have been rigged with explosives at the bottom (again, just a theory) because the towers were originally built to withstand plane crashes.

The true crime episodes are shorter running, anywhere from an hour to two and a half, and feature less conspiracies and more general knowledge and rumors around a specific event. They also feature some well known Irish men and women to come on the show and talk about either their thoughts or experiences with the event.

I will warn you, there is quite a bit of fowl language as well as some jokes that could be taken offensively, but they are comedians and they are all in good humor. They genuinely want to understand each part of the event and the theories around them, but do so in a way that’s not monotone and is actually enjoyable to listen to.

If you’re looking for a grand listening experience or want to get into more conspiracy theories, take a little bit of your time (or five to seven hours) to have a listen to the guys. They do weeks of research to get every angle of each event that could possibly help to understand a theory, and to the true lover of conspiracies, like myself, you’re in for a real treat. I’ve noticed with other conspiracy podcasts I’ve ran into they are either monotone or add dark music to add an extra listening element that makes it much harder to listen to. So good on y’all, Those Conspiracy Guys.

You can find the guys on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play Music, iHeart Radio and just about everywhere podcasts can be found. Check out their website https://thoseconspiracyguys.com/.

Review: 4.5/5 stars.