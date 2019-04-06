With heavy rainstorms throughout the earlier part of the day, the rain ceased to allow an early evening Charlotte men’s baseball game at home in Hayes stadium. The Niners faced in-conference opponent Florida Atlantic. Charlotte fell short losing 8-4.

Charlotte entered tonight’s game 12-15-1, coming off a win versus non-conference opponent UNC-Asheville. The Florida Atlantic Owls brought their record of 20-9.

Charlotte struggled throughout the beginning of the game. Florida Atlantic got off to a strong start, scoring six runs in the first three innings. The 49er’s offense had no answer to the hot bats of Florida Atlantic.

The Niners were held scoreless for the first five innings, putting themselves in a hole by 6 runs. The Niners fought back to make the score more respectable. This was made possible when 49er’s Rafi Vazquez hit a 450 foot two-run bomb to left center. “It was a 3-0 count. We gave him the green light to swing and he put the bat on the ball. We need more guys doing that.” commented Charlotte’s Head Coach, Loren Hibbs. The Niners crept within three runs at the end of the 6th inning, with the score 6-3.

Charlotte had spurts of hitting which led to a total of 15 hits. However, the Niners could not capitalize against the Owls as they left 10 players stranded in scoring position.

Charlotte carries their 12-16-1 record to its next game as they continue their series with Florida Atlantic Saturday April 6th at 2pm