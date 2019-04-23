For most, final exams will begin Thursday, May 2 and end Thursday, May 9. A lot of students tend to pack up and go home after they’ve wrapped up their finals, but why leave so soon? There’s a multitude of sporting events scheduled on campus that students can attend after finals.

Charlotte’s baseball team will be playing the Charleston Southern Buccaneers Tuesday, May 14 at Hayes Stadium, and they’ll end the regular season at home by playing a three game series against Conference USA foes the UTSA Roadrunners starting Thursday, May 16 and ending Saturday, May 18. The team is currently 14-24-1, so the last remaining games could have a significant impact on their standing in the Conference USA Tournament, which starts on Wednesday, May 22 at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The same can be said for Charlotte’s softball team who’ll finish their regular season on Sunday, May 5 at home to end a three game series against the UAB Blazers. The team is currently 14-30, so that last series will be pivotal as it’s against a Conference USA adversary. Yes, the team is playing during finals week, but some students finish their exams earlier than others For those students that do finish their exams earlier than usual, why not run over to Sue M.Daughtridge Stadium to see the 49ers compete in their final series of the regular season.

Charlotte’s track and field athletes will be participating in the Conference USA Outdoor Championships Thursday, May 9 through Sunday, May 12 at the Irwin Belk Track Complex. The track and field team will’ve just returned from the Virginia Grand Prix in Charlottesville, Virginia so I can guarantee they’ll be amped to compete at home. This would be the team’s third event at home, the others were the Charlotte Invitational and the 49er Classic.

Student athletes and managers don’t get to go home after finals because there are usually games still remaining on the team’s schedule. Attending their games is beneficial on both sides of the coin, because students will be entertained and athletes feed off their support and energy. Entry into all sporting events are free for students, so it won’t cost a dime to attend after you’ve finished that rigorous Calc final. Taking finals doesn’t mean that school is finished, completing finals provides more time to be on campus where you’ll be able to attend all the sporting events mentioned above. As finals approach, consider coming to a couple of games and enjoy your 49er athletes perform.