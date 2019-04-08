Charlotte (12-18-1) played the best they could against FAU (23-9) in the last two games of the series but lost their momentum towards the end of the games on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Game 2: Charlotte 6, FAU 10

In the bottom of the first inning, Dominick Cammarata hit a homerun which allowed him and his teammate, Todd Elwood, to run all the way to home base. The 49ers were able to start off the game 2-0 and the Owls didn’t score until the bottom of the third inning. The person who scored for them was Mitchell Hartigan.

The score for the game was 2-1 until the top of the fifth inning and the Owls scored four times. Eric Rivera, Francisco Urbaez, Andrew Summerall and Pedro Pages made the score of the game 2-5. The 49ers earned a one point lead in the bottom of the sixth, making the score 2-6, and Carson Johnson, Elwood, Harris Yett and Drew Ober each contributed to the lead.

In the sixth inning, the 49ers put Joey Cooner on the mound instead of Bryce McGowan.

The Owls tied the game 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Hartigan ran from second base to home. Colby Bruce, who was on the mound, was switched with Will Palinkas during the top of the 13th inning.

The game remained at a tie until Urbaez, Hartigan, B.J. Murray and Joe Montes scored for the Owls which made the final score of the game was 6-10.

“We work on situational stuff and practiced different defenses of different situations,” said Coach Loren Hibbs when asked about what the difference maker of the game was.

Members of the Charlotte 49ers 1979 team were welcomed back prior to the game and take a look at the new indoor training facility.

“Great to see the 1979 guys. They gave me a historical perspective on what this program was,” said Coach Hibbs.

Game 3: Charlotte 5, FAU 12

Within the first three innings, the 49ers scored five times. Yett and Cammarata scored in the bottom of the first inning and Ober, Rafi Vazquez, and Tommy Bullock scored in the bottom of the third inning.

The Owls started to catch up in the top of the fifth inning when Wilfredo Alvarez, Diamond Johnson and Rivera scored, making the score of the game 5-3. After Rivera scored, Spencer Ard took over the mound for Carson Pinkney.

During the top of the sixth inning, the 49ers lost their momentum from earlier in the game. Pages, Montes, Wilfredo Alvarez and Rivera scored almost back to back. Then, the 49ers decided to put Palinkas on the mound, hoping to make a difference in the game. Without missing a beat, Hartigan and Urbaez, increased their lead. The score was 5-9 and after Pages went out, Chase Gooding took over on the mound for the 49ers.

“We made adjustments and we basically dominated the first innings of the game, but we have struggled during the middle innings,” said Coach Hibbs. “We need to be ready to go against Rice this weekend at home.”