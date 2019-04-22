Game 1: FIU 2 – Charlotte 7

Charlotte (14-30, 5-12 C-USA) dominated FIU (22-21, 4-13, C-USA) in a 7-2 win at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.

In the first inning, Katie Manring hit a home run after Kiersten Berrier reached on a fielding error to give the 49ers a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Lizzy Birch’s single was followed by a Jude McGough home run to left field to extend the Niners lead to 4-0.

In the third inning, Spenser Gray started with a single to right field. Gray extended her hitting streak to six games. Manring connected on her second home run of the game to left field to give Charlotte a 6-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Berrier’s RBI double to left field extended Charlotte’s lead to 7-0.

In the seventh inning, the Panthers stopped the shutout. Brittany Phillips’ two-run double cut the Charlotte lead to 7-2. Carson Pace got the final two outs for Charlotte to secure the victory.

Lauren Riley got the win while pitching 5.1 shutout innings with a career-high five strikeouts.

This was the first game all season that Charlotte hit three home runs in one game. Manring hit her 12th and 13th home run of the season, which leads Conference USA. Manring is the first Niner this season to hit two home runs in a single game.

Game 2: FIU 1 – Charlotte 9

Charlotte dominated Florida International University 9-1 to earn their first Conference USA series win this season.

In the second inning, Birch walked. Birch scored on McGough’s RBI single to center field. Berrier tripled down the left field line to score McGough and take a 2-0 lead.

The 49ers (15-30, 6-12 C-USA) scored five runs in the fourth inning. After Bethany Doty and McGough walked with one-out, Berrier beat out an infield single to load the bases. Gray walked which brought in an RBI to give Charlotte a 3-0 lead. Manring connected on her third home run of the doubleheader, 14th of the season, for a grand slam to left field to extend the 49ers lead to 7-0.

Florida International (22-22, 4-14 C-USA) scored their only run in the fifth inning. Brianna Bahadue started the inning with a single. Bahadue advanced to second on a passed ball. Alexis Johns singled to third base, and advanced to second on the throw. Bahadue advanced to third and scored on a throwing error.

In the sixth inning, Gray extended her hitting streak to seven games, tying a season-high, with a single to left field. Bailey Vannoy hit a two-run home run with two outs to end the game and secure the 9-1 victory for Charlotte.

Freshman Maggie Cannon’s great start was rewarded by earning her fourth win of the season. Cannon pitched 5.0 innings, gave up one run, unearned, on five hits, walked one and struck out six.

Charlotte’s next C-USA series is at Florida Atlantic April 27-28. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.