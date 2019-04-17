The Charlotte 49ers took on the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs midweek. Mason Herbert started off pitching for the 49ers. Right off the bat, the Bulldogs went up 2-0 after senior Corey Howard double homered to right center.

Following a strikeout, Todd Elwood singled up the middle and Harris Yett walked, only to have a double play to end the first inning.

The Bulldogs went three up three down with Herbert on the mound. Two 49er walks led to leaving those two on base.

In the third, a double and then a single RBI from Justin Kunz made it 3-0. Following that, Spencer Ard came to pitch for Herbert. Chandler Redmond homered and added two RBIs, making the score 5-0. Patrick Szczypinksi came in for Ard and closed out the third without any more damage done. After Elwood reached on a fielder’s choice, Drew Ober got out at second and Harris Yett hit into a double play to end the fourth.

Will Palinkas came to pitch for Szczypinksi in the fourth. After getting up with two outs right away, the senior Redmond homered for the second time for two more RBIs. Two more hits and another RBI from the Bulldogs made the score 8-0.

The 49ers were looking for some offensive momentum going into the bottom of the fourth. Rafi Vazquez singled to right center. Dominick Cammarata hit into the third double play of the game and a strikeout followed.

Tommy Bullock doubled to left center and Austin Lynch grounded out which advanced Bullock to third. Josh Haney flew out for an RBI to get the 49ers on the board in the fifth, 8-1.

The sixth inning was big for Charlotte on offense and defense. Going three up and three down gave the 49ers a chance to get their bats going.

After Elwood singled, he advanced to second on a throwing error. With Yett on base as well, Vazquez triple homered to left center making the score 8-4. Aaron Stewart, a new pitcher for the Bulldogs, led to two quick outs to end the sixth.

Ethan Earhart came in to pitch and three groundouts to the shortstop, Bullock made for a quick seventh.

Riley Cheek to right-field, Tate Pennington to third base, and Chase Gooding to pitch were all changes made in the eighth. Chris Clary stole home to go up five runs again.

Howard homered again in the ninth, for two RBIs to make the final score 11-4.

The 49ers will be on the road against Southern Miss on Thursday, April 18 for a game at 7 p.m.