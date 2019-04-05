With an outstanding effort from the Niners, they played a complete game against UNC Asheville.

Charlotte came out swinging against the Bulldogs in the bottom of the first. Carson Johnson started it off with a base hit to midfield and Todd Elwood followed. Johnson advanced to third on a wild pitch before Harris Yett doubled down the left-field line for two RBIs. Dominick Cammarata hit a bomb to double homer and make the score 4-0.

Brandon Lankford homered well over the fence to put the Bulldog’s on the board. Pitcher Mason Herbert got out of the inning with only one run, making the score 4-1.

In the middle of the third, Spencer Ard came in to pitch for Herbert. Lankford then flied out to center for an RBI, making it 4-2.

Johnson doubled and was in scoring position shortly after. Yett grounded out to third for an RBI to make it 5-2.

Will Palinkas came to pitch for Ard in the sixth with a bunch of position changes in the seventh as well. Carter Foster to pinch hit for Rafi Vasquez, Riley Cheek for Austin Lynch, Elwood to right-field, Patrick Wheeler to center and Tate Pennington to hit for Josh Haney. Pennington went to third in the eighth.

Following a single, Jake Madole was hit by a pitch to get the walk in the eighth. Carson Pinkney came in to pitch for Palinkas. After Lankford singled up the middle, Danny Wilson hit into a double play from Johnson to Tommy Bullock and then to first for the third out.

Colby Bruce finished out the game pitching for the 49ers with no hits and no runs, ending with a final score of 5-2.

A tremendous defensive effort from the 49ers held the Bulldogs to such little scoring. The Charlotte batting is becoming more consistent as well while multiple averages continue to go up. Johnson was three for four, making his average .339. Elwood is hitting .386 and Yett is at .364.

“As the year goes on and the guys get more comfortable, they see more pitchers and more at-bats, so the hitters catch up to the pitching,” said Head Coach Loren Hibbs post-game regarding the 49er offense, “Our guys are getting better rhythm now.”

The Niners will face C-USA’s top-ranked FAU in a three-game series Friday, April 6-7 at Hayes Stadium.